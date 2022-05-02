Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $23.47. Cowen shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share.

Get Cowen alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 34.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.43.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.