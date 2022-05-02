Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 355,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Corteva by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Corteva by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.