Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.41 or 0.07264428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

