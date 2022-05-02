Contrasting Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AVITA Medical and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 5.20 -$26.58 million ($1.03) -5.92 Asensus Surgical $8.23 million 13.02 -$62.46 million ($0.28) -1.62

AVITA Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -76.13% -21.79% -20.13% Asensus Surgical -758.77% -29.22% -26.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVITA Medical and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Asensus Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.08%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.42%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats AVITA Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera for laparoscopic procedures. Its products also comprise instruments and other products, including 3mm diameter instruments, 3mm and 5mm hooks, and articulating instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

