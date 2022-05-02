Contrasting American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) & Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

American National Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American National Group and Vericity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of American National Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of American National Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American National Group and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Group N/A N/A N/A Vericity -9.43% -9.30% -2.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Group and Vericity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Group $4.07 billion 1.25 $699.30 million N/A N/A Vericity $176.58 million 0.60 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

American National Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Summary

American National Group beats Vericity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other. The Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. The Annuity segment provides deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuity products. The Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance products. The Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business, as well as business owners' property and liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other commercial insurance; and specialty markets products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance, and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. The Corporate and Other segment engages in the investment activities. The company distributes its products through career, multiple-line, and independent agents, as well as direct marketing channels; brokers and financial institutions; managing general underwriters; and multiple-line and managing general agents. American National Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

About Vericity (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

