Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $244.43. 12,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,261. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

