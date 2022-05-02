Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 271,935 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.46. 8,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.