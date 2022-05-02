CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CEIX opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 2.37. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 929,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 174,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

