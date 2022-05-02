Connolly Sarah T. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,155,830. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $184.51 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

