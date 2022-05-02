Connolly Sarah T. Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,279,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,212. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

