Connolly Sarah T. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 75,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,193,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,155,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

