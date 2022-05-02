Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 47,420,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,242,632. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

