Connolly Sarah T. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT traded down $11.16 on Friday, reaching $241.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

