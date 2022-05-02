Connolly Sarah T. Buys Shares of 7,221 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. 5,867,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,837. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

