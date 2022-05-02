Connolly Sarah T. Acquires 6,803 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

