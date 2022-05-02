Connolly Sarah T. Acquires 12,010 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 44,133,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,658,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

