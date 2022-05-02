Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches Market Cap of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.27 or 0.07284564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00258239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00738450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00544509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00070397 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.40 or 0.00309829 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.