Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 4.7%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.77. 13,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,032,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Get Confluent alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Confluent by 1,727.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $98,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $36,452,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.