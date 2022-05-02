Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $113.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

