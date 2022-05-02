Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 43.7% in April

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $37.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

