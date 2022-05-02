Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Down 30.2% in April

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 500,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,537. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAQ. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,430,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

