Comparing BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% Mesoblast -982.76% -17.07% -13.23%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioAtla and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25

BioAtla currently has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,470.88%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 206.54%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 519.51 -$95.40 million ($2.77) -1.26 Mesoblast $7.46 million 64.00 -$98.81 million ($0.76) -4.83

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioAtla beats Mesoblast on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection; Rexlemestrocel-L to treat advanced chronic heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

