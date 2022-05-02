Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.04

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

