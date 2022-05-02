Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.29%.

CWBC traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.