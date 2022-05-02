Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Shares of CWBC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. 4,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $124.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Community West Bancshares (Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.