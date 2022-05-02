Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Community Health Systems traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 90088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.