Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.48.

CMCSA opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 100,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 98,332 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 16,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comcast by 30.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 290,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

