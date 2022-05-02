Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Earnings Results

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. 14,943,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

