Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.59% of Cognex worth $81,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.56. 7,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,585. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

