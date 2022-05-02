Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGEAF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$84.02 during trading hours on Monday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $98.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

