CMG Global Holdings LLC Purchases 14,347 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. 731,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,172. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

