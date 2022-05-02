CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $458.99. The stock had a trading volume of 358,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,493. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $452.89 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.