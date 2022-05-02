CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.01. 297,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,760. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.66.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

