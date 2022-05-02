CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $2 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.36. 51,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average is $123.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

