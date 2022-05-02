CMG Global Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.98. 404,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

