CloakCoin Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00004648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $27,087.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007660 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,840,307 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

