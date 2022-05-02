Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 286.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Clene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $163.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 319,243 shares of company stock worth $947,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clene by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Clene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.