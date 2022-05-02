Clearstead Trust LLC Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.65. 1,224,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.