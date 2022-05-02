Clearstead Trust LLC Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.65. 1,224,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.
Copart Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
