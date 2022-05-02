Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 566 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NEE stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. 14,912,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,004. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.