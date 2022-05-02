Clearstead Trust LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $25.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.10. 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

