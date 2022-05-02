Clearstead Trust LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $81.50. 2,796,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

