Clearstead Trust LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. AES accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,822,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,539. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

