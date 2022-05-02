Clearstead Trust LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,047,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.76 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

