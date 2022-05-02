Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.71. 13,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.95 and a 200-day moving average of $252.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

