Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,049,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,992,000 after buying an additional 759,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after buying an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,771,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,175,000 after buying an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,596.7% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,657. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

