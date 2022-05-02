Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. 972,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.