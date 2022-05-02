Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

