Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 478,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,493. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

