Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of STIP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 133,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,391. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42.

