Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Buys 300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,927,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $211.60. 345,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $405.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average of $214.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

